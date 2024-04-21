Elena Rybakina ends Iga Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign with semifinal win

Stuttgart: Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday.

Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes.

It’s Rybakina fourth win in six meetings with Swiatek. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14.

Rybakina will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final who beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-2 in other semifinal. Agencies

