WPA chief hails hosting World Para Athletics C’ships as another milestone in India’s para-sports revolution

New Delhi: Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics (WPA), believes that New Delhi hosting the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will fuel the nation's passion for para-athletics and emerge as another milestone in the country's para-sports revolution.

India is gearing up to host its biggest-ever para-sporting event, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, from September 27 to October 5 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

This edition marks a landmark moment in India’s journey to promote inclusivity and further boost the growing support and viewership for Para athletics. Over 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 countries, including world champions and Paralympic medallists, will compete across 186 medal events, making it the largest para sporting event ever held in the country.

Fitzgerald believes the championship will captivate the Indian audience, inspiring them to watch, participate, and further fuel the nation’s passion for Para sports, particularly athletics.

“Choosing India to host this event is especially significant amid the current momentum in global Para sports. India has nurtured and transformed Para sports over the past decade, making incredible strides, not just in performance, but also in the support for athletes and the spirit of inclusivity. This truly makes India the ideal host for a championship of this scale,” Fitzgerald was quoted as saying by SAI Media on Saturday.

He added, “The growth of Para athletics here is remarkable, reflected in the journey from two silver medals at the Doha 2015 World Championships to 17 medals, including six gold, at last year’s Worlds in Kobe. This progress highlights the tremendous efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India and the investments made, not only in infrastructure but also in fostering growing recognition and support for inclusivity.”

Earlier, at the launch of the New Delhi 2025 logo and mascot ‘Viraaj’, Fitzgerald said, “New Delhi 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most engaging and inclusive World Championships ever. PCI’s vision and India’s energy are truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see this event come to life.” IANS

