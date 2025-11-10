Assam Cabinet Grants Rs 25 Lakh to Honour Uma Chetry’s World Cup Glory

Guwahati: In an attempt to celebrate Uma Chetry’s triumphant contribution to India’s Women’s World Cup, the state honours its first-ever World Cup winning cricketer with an aid of Rs 25 lakh, on 9 November 2025.

In a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, various subjects were discussed. The Council of Ministers passed decisions on various issues, including the judiciary, education, and social welfare. Of which the financial aid granted to Chetry was one of the major highlights.