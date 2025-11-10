Assam Cabinet Grants Rs 25 Lakh to Honour Uma Chetry’s World Cup Glory

Guwahati: In an attempt to celebrate Uma Chetry’s triumphant contribution to India’s Women’s World Cup, the state honours its first-ever World Cup winning cricketer with an aid of Rs 25 lakh, on 9 November 2025.
In a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, various subjects were discussed. The Council of Ministers passed decisions on various issues, including the judiciary, education, and social welfare. Of which the financial aid granted to Chetry was one of the major highlights.
Moreover, in a grand felicitation ceremony organised at Bokakhat on 8 November, the young cricketer was warmly welcomed with felicitations and encouragements. Locals lined up the streets, showering flower petals. The air surrounded her with the rhythmic beatings of traditional dhol and madol drums as she arrived at the District Sports Association ground.
The Bokakhat District Sports Association, the Golaghat District Administration and the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Administration jointly organised the event. The state’s Sports Minister Atul Bora led the proceedings and lauded Chetry as “a source of inspiration for the youth of Assam.”
The gathering included officials like the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, along with more than 100 local organisations, marking the increased recognition of women athletes from Assam in national sports.
In recognition of her outstanding performance during the Women's World Cup 2025, the Assam government hopes to support Chetry's continued training and growth, and to further encourage more sporting talent in the region.