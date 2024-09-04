Wrestler Sangram Singh to face Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut

New Delhi: Sangram Singh, India’s first male wrestler and the first ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (2014-2015), will square off against Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan at the Gama International Fighting Championship on September 21 at Heroes sq. 1 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sangram expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "I envision a future where Indian athletes stand proudly on international stages and can develop their career in Mixed Martial Arts. My own journey from wrestling to MMA isn’t just for me; I hope to build the sport in India and also pave inroads for our young Indian fighters to travel places and participate. I hope to inspire them to believe that with commitment and effort, they too can achieve greatness globally."

This momentous occasion in Sangram Singh’s career not only symbolises his successful switch from wrestling to mixed martial arts but also shows how dedicated he is to bringing the sport closer to the young masses in India through his MMA debut. Singh hopes that by joining the MMA scene he will give young athletes who want to pursue careers in combat sports a clear path. IANS

Also Read: Former Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh becomes first Indian male wrestler to enter world of MMA

Also Watch: