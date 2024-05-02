Wrestlers asked to vacate Stadium after assault on coach

New Delhi: Following an alleged brutal attack on a wrestling coach at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital, the authorities have asked all the junior and senior grapplers to vacate the hostel rooms there with immediate effect, sources told IANS. There were reports that one trainee wrestler along with his friends attacked the coach with sticks after a minor altercation on Tuesday night.

The coach is currently undergoing treatment after receiving head injuries, said a person close to him.

Speaking to IANS, Ashish, who competes in the 125kg category, said, “The stadium authorities have asked all the grapplers to leave the ‘akhada’… Our luggage have been kept out of the rooms. The matter is big as our coach was beaten badly. No wrestling action will take place at Chhatrasal for at least a month now.”

Despite several calls, the stadium authorities were not available to comment on the matter. (IANS)

