India’s free style wrestlers Aman Sehrawat miss out on Olympic qualification

Bishkek: In a huge setback to Indian wrestling, Aman Sehrawat missed out on securing a berth for the Paris Games after losing his semi-final at the Asian Olympic Qualifier, while Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal were not allowed to compete after they reported late for weigh-in, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Competing in the 57kg category, Aman began in tremendous fashion, trampling his first two rivals -- Yerassyl Mukhtaruly and Sunggwon Kim -- by technical superiority but was pinned by Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev after falling behind by 10 points.

A lot of hopes rested on Aman, who has emerged as one for the future in a category in which Ravi Dahiya excelled.

Among all the wrestlers in the men's free style category Asian Games bronze medallist Aman was India's biggest hope to win a quota place.

The last chance to qualify for Paris will be World Qualifiers in Turkey in May. Agencies

