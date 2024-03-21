Wrestling restarts, elections get fair, wrestlers get a voice: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

NEW DELHI: Focussed on setting its house in order, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will ensure that Sports Code is followed in the upcoming state association elections in Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand and is set to resume National Camp from March 27. Till recently, many state associations, like Rajasthan, had office bearers working even after crossing the specified age-limit of 70. The WFI wanted to ensure that age and tenure guidelines of the Sports Code are followed and resultantly Nanu Singh, 72, was not allowed to contest the elections. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka held elections as per the Sports Code. Agencies

