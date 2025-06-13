WTC Final 2025: Cummins enjoys record-breaking day at Lord’s, enters 300 Test wickets club

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins became the leading wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s on Thursday.

He went past teammate Mitchell Starc’s tally of 11 to go on top of the list of bowlers with most wickets in ICC tournament finals across formats.

Cummins also became the eighth Australian to pick 300 or more wickets in Test matches, joining an elite club comprising Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Starc, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee.

Cummins’ 6/28 were also the best bowling figures by a captain in Tests at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. He bettered Bob Willis’ 6/101 against India in 1982 to achieve the milestone.

During his record-breaking day with the ball, the 32-year-old also equalled Richie Benaud’s tally of nine Test five-wicket hauls by a captain. The Australian duo is second only to former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan’s tally of 12. Agencies

