WTT Feeder series international ranking tournament: Hansini packs off third seed Yerin

NEW DELHI: M. Hansini, the teenage prodigy, took a giant stride in her impressive table tennis journey on Friday as she stunned third seed Yoo Yerin of Korea in straight games in the first round of the WTT Feeder series international ranking tournament here on Friday.

Hansini, the 16-year-old teenager from Tamil Nadu, was at her sublime best as she defeated title contender Yerin 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 in straight games in 24 minutes. She then combined with Sampada Bhiwandkar to upset third seeded pair of Anusha Kutumbale and Poymantee Baisya 9-11, 15-13, 11-4, 6-11, 12-10 to enter the women’s doubles quarterfinal.

Another contender in women’s singles, second seed Park Gaheyon survived a huge scare, with Taneesha Kotecha almost pulling off a surprise win against the Korean. In a marathon battle than lasted 53 minutes, Taneesha couldn’t convert three match points in the fourth game before succumbing in the decider. IANS

Also Read: Poland to battle reigning champion US in United Cup semis