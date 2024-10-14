Wuhan Open: Aryna Sabalenka makes history with third consecutive Wuhan win

WUHAN: Top seed Aryna Sabalenka scripted a history by winning three back-to-back Wuhan Open titles after beating Chinese fifth seed and home favourite Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final on Sunday.

Sabalenka, who knocked out former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals yesterday, banged down seven aces and 32 winners and did not face a single break point in the first set.

Having won all three of their past meetings in straight sets, including the Australian Open final, world number two Sabalenka lost some control in the second set against the Paris Olympics gold medallist.

Just when Zheng, who was eyeing to become just the second Chinese player to claim a WTA-1000 title following her idol Li Na’s triumph at 2012 Cincinnati, looked to cause an upset, Sabalenka raced up to a 3-0 double break lead in the decider.

Sabalenka eventually converted her third championship point to seal her fourth title of the year and take her overall WTA singles title haul to 17.

“ I want to congratulate team Zheng on an incredible week for her. Her and her team are doing an amazing job, well done. I’m pretty sure we are going to play many more finals against each other. Zheng can still take positives from her week in Wuhan, where she is the first Chinese finalist in tournament history. (Agencies)

