Xabi Alonso Hails Palmer-Led Attacking Trio as ‘Heart’ of Chelsea After Opening Win at Fulham

LONDON: Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has said that its attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro can be the heart of its Premier League campaign this season.

All three players found the scoresheet as the Blues started their season with a 3-2 win at local rival Fulham on Monday.

“They are going to be a very important part to build around them, to build the team with them,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“They need to take responsibility. They need to lead the rest. They need to inspire the rest because if they do great, the other ones will follow.”

Alonso was particularly pleased by the performance of Palmer, who struggled with injuries last season and managed just 10 goals and one assist last season.

“I’m very happy for Cole because I have really enjoyed seeing him playing with this dynamism, with this freedom, with this responsibility, helping the team, feeling important, and we need that for the team,” Alonso said.

“If Cole feels this way, we’ll have a better team, a better Chelsea.” Agencies

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