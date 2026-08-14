Xavi Hernandez appointed Netherlands head coach on deal through 2030 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the Netherlands’ head coach on a contract through the 2030 World Cup, the Dutch football federation said. The 46-year-old Spaniard replaces Ronald Koeman and takes charge of a national team for the first time. Xavi has been out of coaching since leaving Barcelona in 2024, where he spent three seasons in charge.

Koeman returned for a second spell in 2023, having previously managed the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020. Agencies

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