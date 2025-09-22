Yastika Bhatia undergoes knee surgery, shares update on health

Mumbai: India wicketkeepr-batter Yastika Bhatia shared an update about her health after undergoing surgery after she injured her left knee during the preparatory camp for the Women’s ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

Yastika, who underwent surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, had been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as the ODI World Cup after she injured her left knee earlier this month.

Bhatia shared a picture on her social media, mentioning that her surgery had gone well, while adding that her focus would now be on recovering as soon as possible to return to the field.

“In the past few days, I’ve had to face some tough situations after sustaining a knee injury. I’m still processing it all, but I’m grateful to share that the surgery went well. I’m thankful to my doctors and to everyone who has shown me so much love and support. My focus now is on recovery, staying strong, and returning to the field as soon as possible. My love for this game and the honour of representing my country at the highest level will keep me going,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. IANS

