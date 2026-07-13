Yastika Bhatia's Lord's Century Puts India on Brink of Historic Test Win Against England

London: A disciplined bowling performance paired with Yastika Bhatia's epic 113 has brought India to the doorstep of a historic, maiden Test victory at Lord’s, after reducing a stuttering England to 130/6 at stumps on day three of the one-off match on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 457 runs following India's second-innings declaration at 341/7, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana picked two wickets each as the hosts collapsed under intense pressure and are still needing 327 runs with just four wickets remaining as India closes in on a clinical win.

In the morning, Yastika was the star as she hit her first international century which also made her the first woman to hit a Test century at Lord’s. Apart from Yastika hitting 14 boundaries in a knock which sealed her place at the Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana (70) and Richa Ghosh (50 not out) supported her well.

Brief Scores: India 285 and 341/7 dec in 86.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 113, Smriti Mandhana 70; Sophie Ecclestone 5-118, Lauren Bell 2-27) lead England 170 and 130/6 in 40 overs (Amy Jones 52 not out, Mady Villiers 26; Sayali Satghare 2-19, Sneh Rana 2-33) by 327 runs. IANS

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