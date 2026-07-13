Sameer Mahato to Lead Guwahati in R.G. Baruah U-16 Inter District Cricket Tournament 2026

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GUWAHATI: Sameer Mahato will lead Guwahati in the U-16 Cricket for R. G. Baruah Trophy (U-16) Inter District Cricket Tournament 2026. Guwahati team is announced for the first two matches of the competition and they will start their campaign on July 16 in Goalpara.

Team: Sameer Mahato (Captain), Partha Pratim Kashyap, Arjun Radha Bora (Vice-Captain), Jugal Kishor Kalita, Tanveer Islam, Dishant Diban Das, Hitakrit Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap Mahanta, Priyojit Chowdhury (Wicket Keeper). Dhritiman Kumar, Manash Pratim Barman, Ishan Sarma, Adrij Dutta (Wicket Keeper), Bedanta Paul, Aditya Gupta and Prince Singh.

Coach: Ashok Talukdar, Coach cum manager: Chanekya Sarma.

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