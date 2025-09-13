Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey ruled out of Newcastle’s visit to Wolverhampton

Newcastle: Eddie Howe has revealed new arrivals Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey are both ruled out of Newcastle United’s Premier League visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

United return to Premier League action this weekend following the international break, targeting a first league win of the 2025/26 campaign against a Wolves side who have lost their opening three league fixtures.

Howe, however, revealed that Wissa will be unavailable to make his Magpies debut after the Congo international sustained a knee injury whilst representing his country earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, he won’t make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects of the [knee] injury sustained just before he came off (while on international duty). We’re going to have to see how he is. He’s an established Premier League goalscorer, which is very difficult to find. He’s got really good qualities and [had] an outstanding few years, with history of scoring goals.

“He’s done well against us and been a difficult player for us to handle when we’ve come up against him and I admire the journey he’s been on to get to this point because it’s not been easy for him. He’s had big steps to make in his career but he has always adjusted and made them. Hopefully, he can do the same with us,” Howe said in his pre-game press conference. IANS

Also Read: FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

Also Watch: