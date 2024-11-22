Yogya Bhalla Wins Title in 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024

New Delhi: The 15-year-old Yogya Bhalla (229) and 17-year-old Raza Kaur (235) emerged as winner and runners-up, respectively as the 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024 concluded at the Delhi Golf Club, here on Thursday.

Yogya Bhalla finished the event with a score of 229 while Raza Kaur ended second with 235, despite a tie with Ayesha Gupta on the same score. The three-day 54-hole WAGR tournament, which took place on the Lodhi and Peacock course, witnessed 110 talented women golfers showing their mettle on the course. Of these, 22 ladies competed for the championship title. In a rare feat to achieve on the golf course, Simran Bajaj shot a hole-in-one on the fifth hole. This year’s competition featured an impressive lineup of players, including rising stars like Yogya Bhalla, Raza Kaur, Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, and Bhavya Mann, who are all familiar faces on the international circuits. IANS

