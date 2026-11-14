Yorkshire re-sign Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on two-year T20 Blast contract

Leeds: Yorkshire have re-signed Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on a two-year T20 Blast contract after the speedster had a stellar first season with the team. Hasan, who was called in as an injury replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq, picked up 27 wickets in 12 matches as he played a key role in Yorkshire making it to the knockout stages for the first time in four seasons.

He was impactful in both the powerplay and in the death overs, and was the leading-wicket taker of the season in what was his first year with Yorkshire. IANS

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