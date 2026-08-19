Yoshihide Kiryu lights torch in Tokyo ahead of Asian Games

TOKYO: A torch-lighting ceremony for the Asian Games was held in Tokyo on Tuesday as Japan count down to the multisport spectacle, which will feature more athletes than the Olympics.

The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19 to October 4.

Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu lit the torch at Tokyo’s National Stadium, where the Olympics were held largely behind closed doors in 2021, a year later than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo hosted the Asian Games in 1958, and a similar ceremony will take place on Thursday in Hiroshima, which hosted the event in 1994, before the two flames come together in Nagoya on Saturday to officially kick off the torch relay.

Kiryu said the continent’s biggest multisport event would provide a moment of joy after fans were mostly locked out of the Tokyo Olympics.

“For the athletes, the cheers give you power,” he said. “The fans who come to watch will also see how impressive it is when it’s happening live in front of you, different from watching it on TV.”

About 15,000 competitors and officials are expected at the Games.

Among those in action will be Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra Eala and a pair of world-class talents in 15-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and 13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi.

Athletes will stay in a variety of accommodation, including a cruise ship that will be docked during Japan’s typhoon season.

“It’s not just athletics but lots of different sports, so it’s a good chance to discover what’s out there,” said Kiryu. Agencies

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