You compete for your team at Olympics, not for yourself: Garbine Muguruza

TOKYO: Spanish tennis star Garbine Muguruza is one of Spain's best hopes for a tennis medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, as she will compete in both singles and doubles alongside Carla Suarez, and the current world No. 9 admits she is looking forward to a different challenge.



"Competing in the Games is very different, and it's hard for me to even understand where I am," she said in an interview with the El Correo newspaper.

"It's really different living in the Olympic village with the rest of the Spanish team and it took me a couple of days to get used to it, but it's great precisely because it's different. It's every four years — in this case, five - and it's like a gift to go back to the Games," added Muguruza.

This is her second Olympic experience after losing in the last-16 to eventual winner Monica Puig at Rio in 2016.

"I enjoyed it, but Rio was my first Olympic experience and it was tough, but now I know how things are and I'm motivated and am very excited," she continued, although she admits she didn't have the full Olympic experience. IANS

Also Read: Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics

Also Watch:

