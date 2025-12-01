‘You know where this man stands,’ says Gavaskar as Kohli breaks major Tendulkar record

Ranchi: Former India great Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Virat Kohli and rated him highly after the 37-year-old notched up his 52nd century in the 50-over format to break the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli achieved the feat during the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. With his 52nd century in this format, he broke one of Tendulkar’s most renowned records, becoming the player with the most centuries scored in a single format. This milestone felt both inevitable and remarkable, further highlighting a career rich with achievements. What followed was a flood of appreciation for the former India skipper, as Gavaskar was among those joining the bandwagon. Speaking on JioStar during the mid-innings break, the legendary cricketer said, “Those who’ve played with Virat Kohli and against him, they all agree that he’s the greatest of ODIs. Ricky Ponting also rated him as the GOAT. It’s very tough to get appreciation from Australians. When you pass Sachin, you know where this man stands.” IANS

