Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India lose to Belgium in final

IPOH: In an entertaining final that lived up to its billing, Belgium beat India 1-0 in a closely-fought encounter to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. India was forced to settle for the silver medal because of Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal of the match in the 34th minute. This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar. Unfortunately for India, who were coming into this match after a high-scoring 14-3 win against Canada on Saturday, they couldn't convert from the three penalty corners that they earned. While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they simply could not beat the Belgian defence.

The only defeat India suffered in this tournament was against Belgium earlier in the league stage. Belgium had got the better of India 3-2 in the preliminary stage. IANS

