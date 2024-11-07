‘You stood by me during highs and lows’: Neeraj Chopra pens heartfelt note to retiring coach Klaus Bartonietz

Mumbai: Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has penned an emotional note to his former coach Klaus Bartonietz who has announced his retirement from coaching. Chopra thanked the German coach and bio-mechanics expert for being more than a mentor and staying with him during highs and lows. The 26-year-old Chopra has recently parted ways with Bartonietz, who had guided him since 2019 and helped him win Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020 and a silver at Paris 2024 besides a Diamond League title in 2022 and gold medals at the World Championships and Asian Games in 2023. Chopra seems to have taken the decision after a tough 2024 season in which he struggled with injuries.

However, on Wednesday, Chopra took to social media to write a heartwarming post for Bartonietz. "I write this without knowing where to begin," said Chopra in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Coach, you are more than just a mentor to me. Everything you taught has helped me grow both as an athlete and a person. You have gone out of your way to make sure I was mentally and physically prepared for every competition.” IANS

