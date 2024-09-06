Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) plans major overhaul for Asian Games

New Delhi: In response to the growing logistical challenges posed by the ever-increasing number of athletes at the Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is contemplating a significant overhaul of the event’s qualification criteria. This move aims to streamline participation and address the concerns of host nations struggling with the sheer volume of competitors.

As preparations intensify for the upcoming OCA General Assembly, Deputy Director General Vinod Tiwari outlined the council’s plans to introduce a qualification system for the Asian Games. The proposed system would ensure that only teams meeting specific criteria would qualify for the continental sporting extravaganza.

“The Asian Games have become increasingly unmanageable due to the large number of athletes participating,” Tiwari explained during a recent media interaction. "Last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games saw over 15,000 athletes, with team sports contributing significantly to this number. As we look ahead to the 2026 Games in Japan, which will be hosted in Nagoya, managing such a vast number of participants could become impossible.”

The discussions around this reform are part of broader talks with various sports federations, including the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to reduce the number of teams competing in the Games. The objective is to introduce a qualification phase for team sports, ensuring that only those teams that meet specific performance standards will be eligible to compete. IANS

