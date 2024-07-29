Young Indian Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu Makes Waves as Youngest Competitor in Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Indian swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu has captured admiration of sports fans worldwide with her historic qualification for 2024 Paris Olympics. At just 14 years old Desinghu will be youngest Indian swimmer competing in women’s 200m freestyle event. Her journey to Olympics is testament to her dedication and skill. This is remarkable, especially since she is in only ninth grade.

Hailing from Chennai Desinghu has made significant strides in her swimming career. She has progressed under guidance of her father, Desinghu Chetty. He is a former swimmer himself. She stands as second-youngest Indian to compete at Olympics following a series of impressive feats in local and national competitions. Achievements include standout performance at 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Here, she was youngest competitor. Also outstanding was her showing at 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Additionally she has clinched seven gold medals at National Games in Goa, further establishing her as rising star in swimming world.

Desinghu earned her spot in Paris Olympics through Universality quota awarded by Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. This distinction is shared with seasoned swimmer Srihari Nataraj. Her stellar performance in early 2024 includes two silver medals at 59th MILO/MAS Age Group in Malaysia. There she recorded times of 26.95 seconds in 50m freestyle and 57.08 seconds in 100m freestyle.

A devoted follower of American swimming legend Katie Ledecky, Desinghu began her swimming journey at age of eight. By 2019 she had joined Ameen’s Dolphin Aquatics. There, she quickly started breaking age group national records. Ameen a Dronacharya awardee and her coach, praised Desinghu’s rapid development. He noted her strong performances in high-profile competitions.

Despite her youth Desinghu has shown she can handle pressure of major international tournaments. Previous experiences at Asian Games and World Championships prepared her well for Olympics. Ameen believes that Olympics, with its media hype and build-up will not faze her. "Once she is in pool, it’s all about what she does best – swimming" he said.