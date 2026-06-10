Young Pacers Must Step Up as Australia’s Big Three Enter Their 30s: McGrath

New Delhi: Former Australian great Glenn McGrath has urged the Australian young pacers to make the best use of the opportunities they get as the legendary trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc move into later stages of their career.

McGrath believes that Australia has a promising crop of young fast bowlers waiting in the wings, but stressed that the next generation will need to seize the opportunities that come their way.

“Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins are all in their mid-to-late thirties, aren’t they? You wonder how long they can go,” McGrath said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The legendary pacer noted that Australia faces an important transition period, particularly with an Ashes series in England on the horizon.

“I look at it from an Australian perspective in Test cricket. The Ashes is coming up next year in England, and Australia have not won an Ashes in England outright since 2001. Hopefully, there’s incentive for the boys to keep going, but there’s going to be that turnover,” he said.

McGrath pointed to several young fast bowlers who could emerge as long-term successors to the experienced trio.

“There’s a few coming through at the moment. The Pakistan tours before and after the World T20 didn’t go to plan, but I think there’s opportunity for quite a few young guys at the moment. Guys like Spencer Johnson have some real pace, but whether they’ve had enough opportunity? I know Nathan Ellis has been for a while and Xavier Bartlett; they are the next level in white-ball cricket,” he said.

McGrath also highlighted the depth available in Australia’s domestic system, naming Will Sutherland, Jack Edwards and Brendan Doggett among the players pushing for higher honours.

“You’ve also got Will Sutherland, Jack Edwards and Brendan Doggett. Plenty of young guys there, but we’ll wait and see if someone really puts their hands up,” he added.

The former fast bowler credited Australia’s Sheffield Shield competition for producing quality talent and believes strong performances at the domestic level will determine who earns a place in the national setup.

“A lot of it comes back to Shield cricket, I think. I don’t know their exact stats in Shield cricket, but state cricket in Australia is quite competitive. South Australia have won back-to-back, and a couple of their guys have done well. There’s going to be opportunities out there, and we’ll see once they get there,” McGrath said.

Meanwhile, the fitness and depth of Australia’s pace resources will be tested over the crucial next 14 months with at least 20 Tests on the schedule. IANS

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