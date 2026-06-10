Amol Muzumdar Backs India’s Winning Mindset Ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: India head coach Amol Muzumdar believes the team’s sustained success over the last few years has helped create a winning culture within the squad, as the reigning ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champions prepare for another shot at global silverware at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India enter the tournament carrying the tag of world champions after ending their long wait for a senior women’s ICC title by lifting the 50-over World Cup last year. The achievement has elevated expectations around the side, but Muzumdar insists his players are well-equipped to handle the pressures that come with competing on cricket’s biggest stage.

“There’s pressure in every tournament, and the players are used to it. They’ve been playing international cricket for some time now. But in a tournament like the World Cup, we’ll be going in as ODI World Cup champions for the first time,” Muzumdar told JioStar.

The coach believes India’s recent success has not been built solely on major tournament performances but on a mindset developed through consistently treating every series as an important assignment.

“Winning is a habit. Over the last three years, we’ve tried to win every series and to treat each one as extremely important, regardless of who we’re playing against. Once you get into the habit of winning series, it becomes second nature,” he said.

Under Harmanpreet Kaur and Muzumdar, India have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in women’s cricket, with the World Cup triumph serving as the culmination of years of progress. The focus now is on maintaining those standards and ensuring the team approaches the T20 World Cup with the same intensity that fueled their success in the 50-over format.

Muzumdar also highlighted the commitment shown by the squad during its build-up to the tournament, praising the players’ dedication during the preparation phase.

“The team has been working very hard on this for the past month. I’ve never seen a team, irrespective of gender, work so hard and be so dedicated towards one goal,” he mentioned.

While India will rely heavily on experienced campaigners such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the squad also includes players who were not part of the World Cup-winning group. Integrating those players into the team’s culture has been a key focus for the coaching staff.

Discussing the message delivered to squad members who missed out on last year’s historic triumph, Muzumdar emphasised the importance of unity and knowledge-sharing within the dressing room. IANS

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