You’ve inspired generations with your game': Sachin Tendulkar pens special note for James Anderson

New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a special farewell note for retiring England pacer James Anderson on Friday, paying tributes to the speedster for his more than two-decade-long Test career and said he has inspired generations with his game.

"Hey, Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl -- with that action, speed, accuracy, swing, and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game," Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life -- the time with family," he added.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also congratulated Anderson on his illustrious Test career adding that he was a "magician in action" on the field. "That’s been a special 3 days at Lords...Sad to say goodbye to the @jimmy9 but it’s been a pleasure to watch a magician in action for 21 yrs .. I don’t think we will see another bowler quite like him...," Vaughan said on X.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant termed Anderson an "absolute GOAT" and wished him "well" for future endeavours. IANS

Also Read: ‘Very happy for Rahul Dravid, who missed out in 2011’: Sachin Tendulkar

Also Watch: