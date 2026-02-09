Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar win marathon doubles to put India 2-1 ahead

Bengaluru: Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh prevailed in a marathon doubles rubber, outlasting David Pel and Sander Arends 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1) as India edged ahead 2-1 in their Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie against the Netherlands, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

In a contest that swung repeatedly for exactly three hours, India captain Rohit Rajpal’s call to bring in Dhakshineswar in place of N Sriram Balaji for the high-stakes doubles proved decisive, as the home pair held their nerve when it mattered the most. Agencies

