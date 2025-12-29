Yuvraj Sandhu makes it a record seven titles in 2025

Jamshedpur: Yuvraj Sandhu, who had already secured the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit crown following his sixth victory of the season two weeks back, added another feather to his cap with a one-stroke triumph in the Tata Open 2025 to make it a record seven titles in the season. The 28-year-old Yuvraj (67-64-68-65), the overnight joint leader, shot a final round score of six-under 65, highlighted by his match-winning birdie on the last hole to total 20-under 264 for the week at the INR 2 crore event, the PGTI’s season finale, played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Chandigarh-based Sandhu, who has now earned his card for the DP World Tour for 2026 by virtue of topping the PGTI Ranking, set a new record for most wins in a single season on the PGTI. Two weeks back in Delhi, Yuvraj had equalled the previous record of six wins in a season held by Manu Gandas since 2022. The 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan (68-66-65-66), the overnight joint leader along with Yuvraj, came up with a bogey-free five-under 66 in round four to total 19-under 265 for the week and register his second runner-up finish on the PGTI in only his third appearance on the tour. Khalin Joshi (66) and Veer Ahlawat (66) finished tied third at totals of 14-under 270. Yuvraj Sandhu picked up the winning cheque worth INR 30 lakh to take his season’s earnings to a whopping INR 1,91,67,100, thus smashing the previous record for season’s earnings on the PGTI set at INR 1,56,35,724 by Veer Ahlawat in 2024. IANS

