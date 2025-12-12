Vishwa Samudra Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu takes route 66 to top on Day Three

New Delhi: The PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, a five-time winner on the Tour this year, will be gunning for a record sixth title this season, come the final day of the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 presented by Kapil Dev, an INR 2 crore event, being played at the revered Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

Chandigarh-based Sandhu (73-69-66) came up with a flawless six-under 66, the third day’s best score, to gain two spots from his overnight tied third place and move into a one-shot lead at a total of eight-under 208.

If Sandhu does go on to bag his sixth win of 2025, he would match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022. Sandhu had missed out on matching the record last week in Jaipur when he finished runner-up after leading for most of the final round. Delhi’s Rashid Khan (72-70-67) shot a 67 to rise one spot to second position at a total of seven-under 209. Rashid, a two-time international winner, mixed six birdies with a bogey on Thursday to emerge as Yuvraj’s closest rival in the title race. Khan will be looking to end a six-year-long title drought.

Manu Gandas (71-72-68) occupied third place at five-under 211 at the end of day three. IANS

