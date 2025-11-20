SERVO Masters Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu holds firm with two-shot lead

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu continued his exceptional run at the IndianOil SERVO Masters 2025, producing a steady three-under 69 on Day 2 to maintain his two-stroke lead at the midway stage. The two-time Digboi champion, who opened with a superb 65, moved to 10-under 134 after 36 holes, strengthening his bid for yet another title at the historic Digboi Golf Links.

The second day of the tournament gained added significance with the special presence of BJP MLA Suren Phukan, who attended the event along with Himangshu Borgohain, Digboi Co-District Superintendent of Police, and Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta of Digboi Police Station. Their attendance reinforced the tournament’s prominence as Northeast India’s premier professional golf event, especially in its landmark silver jubilee year.

Playing at Digboi for the first time, Saptak Talwar produced another impressive performance, carding a second successive 68 to climb into sole second place at eight-under 136. Talwar’s composed round, featuring five birdies and a solitary bogey, kept the pressure on the leader as the competition moves into the decisive final two days.

The cut was applied at four-over 148, with 59 professionals advancing to the weekend rounds. Among the local hopefuls, Digboi’s Deven Bhumij emerged as the only professional from the host town to make the cut. He finished Day 2 at three-over 147, securing a share of 42nd place.

Sandhu’s second-round performance showcased a strong start, with two 10-foot conversions and a booming drive helping him secure three birdies in the opening five holes. Consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth slowed his progress, but he rallied with birdies on the 11th and 12th through precise approach play. Despite several further birdie opportunities on the closing holes, he settled for a composed 69.

Reflecting on his day, Yuvraj said he had hoped to go lower but remained satisfied with his ball-striking. “I made a better start than day one but the putts didn’t fall on the back-nine. I’m hoping for a better show with the putter in the next two rounds,” he said. On the physically demanding Digboi course, he remarked, “This course is very up and down and walking here takes a toll on the legs. Full recovery is crucial for the last two rounds.”

Behind him, the leaderboard remains tightly packed. Former Digboi champion Veer Ahlawat posted a 71 to join Viraj Madappa (68), Yuvraj Singh (71) and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (71) in a four-way tie for third at six-under 138. With multiple contenders well within striking distance, an intense contest is expected over the weekend.

The championship now moves towards its grand finale, scheduled for November 21, where a thrilling finish is anticipated. The concluding day is expected to be graced by several high-profile leaders and prominent political figures, adding further significance and ceremony to the silver jubilee edition of this iconic tournament.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell replaces Rohit Sharma as top ranked ODI batter