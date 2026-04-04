Yuvraj Singh calls for clear roadmap on Rohit-Kohli futures ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has called for greater clarity over the futures of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the team begins shaping its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Both Rohit and Kohli have stepped away from Test and T20I, but the veteran duo remain integral to India’s 50-over setup. However, their long-term roles continue to be a subject of discussion amid an ongoing transition phase in the national side.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj emphasised that while the two stalwarts appear keen to feature in the next World Cup, the final call will depend on a collective decision involving the players and selectors.

“I don’t know what is going on in their minds. They look committed to playing the World Cup, but I think that decision lies with them and the selectors, who will have to decide the future,” Yuvraj said.

The 2011 World Cup hero also highlighted the importance of transparent communication between the team management and the players.

“My point is that they are such great players, there has to be clarity. You should be able to sit in a room and discuss things openly. It is difficult, especially at that stage of your career,” Yuvraj added.

He further pointed out that while such conversations may be uncomfortable, they are necessary for both the players and the team’s future planning.

“You may not like hearing that the team is looking ahead, but a year later, you will appreciate that at least someone told you the truth to your face. That does not really happen in Indian cricket,” Yuvraj said.

Meanwhile, Kohli has shown strong form in recent months, returning to the top two of the ICC ODI rankings following a prolific run, including an outstanding series against South Africa, where he scored 302 runs. While Rohit, too, continues to play a pivotal role as India balances experience with emerging talent ahead of the next tournament.

Yuvraj also apologised to India’s ODI world cup winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev for his father Yograj Singh’s controversial remarks.

Addressing the long-standing criticism from his father over MS Dhoni’s role in his career and Kapil Dev’s past decisions, Yuvraj Singh said, “I would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. I told Dad, it’s not okay”.

Yuvraj further clarified that he has always maintained a professional relationship with Dhoni and even sought the former captain’s perspective to gain clarity on past events. IANS

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