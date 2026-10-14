Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant and Batting Coach for IPL 2027

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the appointment of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach of the franchise ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2027.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is, as well as a multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years. This appointment marks his first formal coaching role, with Yuvraj set to make his IPL coaching debut with Delhi Capitals. The appointment also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise for Yuvraj. IANS

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