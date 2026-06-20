Yuvraj Singh set for first IPL coaching role with Delhi Capitals in 2027

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to take up his first formal coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), by joining the Delhi Capitals support staff for the 2027 season.

Yuvraj, who has won the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup, has mentored several young cricketers in recent years, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Abdul Samad, apart from training Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant at a certain point. IANS

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