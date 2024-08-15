Yuzvendra Chahal joins Northamptonshire for One-Day Cup and County matches

New Delhi: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will join Northamptonshire for its final One Day Cup match and the remaining five County Championship fixtures, said the club on Wednesday. Chahal will link up with the squad ahead of their trip to Canterbury before being available for the rest of the red-ball campaign. This will be Chahal’s second stint in the United Kingdom’s domestic cricket circuit after spending time at Kent in the 2023 season, where he picked nine wickets in two of the club’s final three County Championship Division One matches.

