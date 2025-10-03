Yuzvendra Chahal signs up with Northamptonshire

Northampton: Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been re-signed by Northamptonshire as an overseas player for their upcoming 2026 campaign. Chahal has committed to rejoining the Northants for the second part of their season, continuing to compete in the One-Day Cup and County Championship for a third straight summer. He has taken seven List A wickets and 44 first-class wickets with the team.

“Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad. His record across his career speaks for itself, and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026. For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game,” Northamptonshire’s head coach, Darren Lehmann, expressed. IANS

