Zaheer Khan leads fast bowling camp at BCCI Centre of Excellence

New Delhi: Amidst all the attention on the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, the idea of having specialist camps at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru has been steadily taking shape. Sources aware of the matter have told IANS that a fast-bowling camp led by former pace spearhead Zaheer Khan is going to conclude on Monday.

"The targeted pacers who have been with the India A and U19 set-ups and did well for their respective states have been undergoing a camp under the watchful eyes of Zaheer for three days and is going to conclude today. This is for helping the players who are already on the radar of national selection,” said sources.

The BCCI is also looking to fill other critical vacant posts like Head of Sports Science and Medicine and various coaching roles, and the process of completing the hirings will also take one-two months. IANS

