Zheng Qinwen Secures Maiden WTA 1000 Victory in Beijing

Beijing: Zheng Qinwen made history by becoming the first Chinese Player to win the China Open. It was also her first WTA 1000 title.

She achieved the crown by beating the in-form Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in Beijing on Sunday. Despite the straight-sets victory, she had to work for the win, with her first serve (38 per cent) not being clinical and making more unforced errors (18-15) than her opponent.

However, she used her powerful forehands to hit more winners (24-16) and cause Andreeva to make more errors as well.

Zheng returned from injury in February 2026, after having missed most of the previous tennis season. Having hurt her right and dominant elbow, she needed to have surgery which kept her out for over six months. Agencies

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