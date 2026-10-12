Zverev overcomes Halys; Gea sends Shelton crashing out of Shanghai Masters

Shanghai: Alexander Zverev overcame a spirited challenge from Quentin Halys in the third round at the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 to secure his 60th win of 2026 here on Sunday.

The top-seeded German was tested by his French opponent, who had earlier pushed him to five sets during Zverev's 2026 US Open title run. Zverev missed two match points in the second-set tiebreak, which was bagged by Halys.

However, the World No.2 broke his opponent twice early in the first and third sets to secure a win, which is his 60th tour-level victory of 2026. This marked the third time he went past 60 wins in a season, having won 60 matches in 2018 and 69 in 2024.

French qualifier Arthur Gea produced the biggest upset of his career, knocking out fourth-ranked Ben Shelton in straight sets to secure his first victory over a Top 10 opponent and advance to the fourth round.

The 21-year-old prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) against the third-seeded American, demonstrating composure in two closely contested tie-breaks to extend his remarkable breakthrough season at the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year.

Gea will next meet Jakub Mensik who beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 3-6 6-2. Agencies

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