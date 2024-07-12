Zim Afro T10 second season to begin on September 21: Zimbabwe Cricket

Harare: Zimbabwe Cricket announced that the second edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament will commence on September 21, with the final scheduled for September 29. The dates for the player draft and the fixtures will be announced soon, Zimbabwe Cricket said.

The T10 tournament, which is the first of its kind in Africa, will see all the games being played at the iconic Harare Sports Club, much like the inaugural season. In the first year, Zim Afro T10 rewrote the history books as it became the first tournament to be played under floodlights at Harare Sports Club.

Speaking ahead of the second edition, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors again for the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

“The first season was nothing short of a festival and a celebration of the sport for us, and we expect more of that this year as well. The high standards of cricket in the T10 league have definitely helped us in our white-ball game and I am sure it will continue to make a big, positive impact on our ecosystem,” he added. IANS

