Zimbabwe bring in West Indies fast-bowler Courtney Walsh as coaching consultant

Abu Dhabi: Zimbabwe have brought in legendary West Indies fast-bowler Courtney Walsh as a coaching consultant for the women’s team ahead of their participation in the ten-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, to be held in Abu Dhabi from April 25.

The Zimbabwe women’s team, coached by Walter Chawaguta, recently became the African Games gold medallists, and are now seeking to qualify for the main Women’s T20 World Cup event, to be held in Bangladesh later this year. Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside hosts UAE, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Vanuatu. IANS

