Zimbabwe name 15-man T20I squad for India series

Harare: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, with the selectors making three changes to the side that faced Bangladesh in Bulawayo, according to ZC website. The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on 23, 25 and 26 July. All-rounder Wessly Madhevere returns to the setup, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his first T20I call-up. Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri is also back after recovering from a niggle that ruled him out of the recent Bangladesh T20I series.

Tanaka Chivanga, who was drafted in as Nyamhuri’s replacement, retains his place. The trio replace Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa, according to ZC website.

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a squad looking to make a strong statement against the reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions following an impressive home campaign against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe secured a historic innings victory in the one-off Test before claiming the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. (ANI)

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