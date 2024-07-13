Zimbabwe name Craig Ervine as captain of 15-member squad against Ireland

New Delhi: Zimbabwe have named veteran left-handed batter Craig Ervine as the captain of its 15-member squad to play in their first-ever Test match against Ireland, set to happen from July 25-29 at Stormont in Belfast. Zimbabwe’s squad for the tour includes four uncapped players Brian Bennett and Johnathan Campbell, as well as wicketkeeper-batters Clive Madande, and Joylord Gumbie.

Madande, Bennett, and Campbell are currently a part of Zimbabwe’s T20I squad for the ongoing series against India, ending on July 14.

Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will provide the Zimbabwe team with the much-needed experience in the one-off longer format game against Ireland. This will be Zimbabwe’s first Test match since their two-match series at home against the West Indies in February last year. IANS

