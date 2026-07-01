Zimbabwe script biggest-ever Test win, crush Bangladesh by an Innings and 85 Runs

Harare: The Zimbabwe cricket team, under the leadership of Richard Ngarava, has etched its name in the history books as it registered its biggest win in Test cricket history, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs in the one-off test at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Zimbabwe dominated against the visitors from the outset as Bangladesh were off to a poor start and lost eight wickets for just seven runs to get bowled out for just 140 on Day 1. Mominul Haque was the lone warrior for the team as he scored 60 runs off 81 balls. Newman Nyamhuri was brilliant with the ball and took four crucial wickets. While captain Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans also chipped in with two wickets each.

This is also the first time Zimbabwe have won consecutive Tests in more than 25 years. In their previous Test match played in October, they beat Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs, and have now backed it up with a victory over Bangladesh to register successive Test wins.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 140 (Mominul Haque 60; Newman Nyamhuri 4-61, Blessing Muzarabani 2-19) & 185 (Mushfiqur Rahim 34; Blessing Muzarabani 4-65, Richard Ngarava 3-32) lost to Zimbabwe 410 (Innocent Kaia 140, Wessly Madhevere*, Craig Ervine 60; Taijul Islam 7-138) by an innings & 85 runs. IANS

Also Read: Haeran Ryu Claims First Major with Women’s PGA Championship Victory