Zimbabwe Stuns Australia with Bowling Brilliance in T20 World Cup Upset

Colombo: A fast bowling masterclass by pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, who took four and three wickets respectively, helped Zimbabwe bowl out Australia for 146 runs in 19.3 overs and register 23 runs win in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Matt Renshaw was the lone warrior for the 2021 T20 WC champions but lacked support as his valiant knock of 65 runs went in vain against Zimbabwe, who registered their second win in the T20 World Cup against Australia. Zimbabwe had previously done the same in the inaugural 2007 World Cup.

Chasing a challenging target, Australia were off to a disastrous start as Zimbabwe’s pacers crushed the top order with the help of the swing movement present at the ground. Opener Josh Inglis was the first to go as Muzarabani struck with the first ball he bowled in the match. All-rounder Cameron Green followed suit in the next over as he went for a duck. Tim David was dismissed for a duck in the third over as Muzarabani got his second wicket.

As the pressure mounted on the 2021 champions, their stand-in captain Travis Head also got dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 15 balls, which included three fours, in the fourth over. Australia were reeling at 38/4 at the end of the power play.

Australia’s crisis man Glenn Maxwell again stood up for the team when needed the most. He started slowly and built a 77-run partnership with Matt Renshaw.

Zimbabwe finally broke the pair in the 15th over when Maxwell was clean bowled by Ryan Burl while trying to break the shackles. Maxwell scored 31 runs off 32 balls. He hit one four and one six during his innings.

Renshaw continued his attack but lost his partners as Zimbabwe applied pressure with wickets and good fielding. Renshaw got out in the 19th over. He scored 65 runs off 44 balls. Renshaw hammered five fours and one six during his innings.

For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani took four wickets, while Evans had three wickets to his name. Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl also took one wicket each.

Earlier, riding on Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 64-run knock, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 in 20 overs against Australia. Coming to bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a good start as both the openers, Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, dominated the Australian bowlers. The duo tackled the seam at the start of the innings with clean striking and forged a 61-run opening partnership. Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 8th over when Marumani was sent to the pavilion by Marcus Stoinis. He scored 35 runs off 21 balls and hammered seven fours during his stay at the crease. Australia were not able to capitalise on the breakthrough as Brian Bennett continued to steer the innings with the help of Ryan Burl, who got out on the last ball of the 16th over after scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. Burl and Bennett added 70 runs together as they put pressure on the opposition during the middle overs.

Bennett continued his attack and completed his fifty off 43 balls. He remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls as Zimbabwe reached a competitive total.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 169/2 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 64 not out, Ryan Burl 35, Tadiwanashe Marumani 35; Cameron Green 1-6, Marcus Stoinis 1- 17) beat Australia 146/10 in 19.3 overs (Matt Renshaw 65, Glenn Maxwell 31; Blessing Muzarabani 4-17, Brad Evans 3-23) by 23 runs. IANS

