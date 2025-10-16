Zimbabwe Tour: Rashid Khan to Captain T20I, Rested for Test

Kabul: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced its squads for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, which includes a historic one-off Test match and a three-match T20I series starting October 20 at the Harare Sports Club.

For the one-off Test, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side as Rashid Khan has been rested as a “precaution to prioritise his well-being and sustained performance for the upcoming international events”. He will captain the team in the T20I series.

Left-arm fast bowler Bashir Ahmad, who recently made appearances in ODIs and T20Is for Afghanistan and was also part of the Test squad on the last tour to Zimbabwe, retained his place in the squad.

Fast bowler, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, and leg spinner Khalil Gurbaz, who impressed in the domestic red ball season, have been called up for the Test Squad.

In addition, spin-bowling all-rounder Shahidullah Kamal has also been added to both squads that will face Zimbabwe later this month. Moreover, fast-bowler Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman have been added to the reserve pool.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai, who made his T20I debut earlier in 2024, makes a comeback to the T20I side. Alongside him, Shahidullah Kamal, who had an impressive SCL season, has been drafted to the T20I squad for the series. IANS

