Zverev powers into Madrid Open title clash, sets blockbuster final against Sinner

Madrid: World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, in strong form, dispatched promising Belgian Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5 to set up a summit clash against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open.

“I’m very happy of course to be in a final,” said Zverev, who lifted the trophy in Madrid in 2018 and 2021. There were a lot of tough matches, a lot of tough battles... and I’m looking forward to playing Jannik again.

“Tennis is very very easy for him right now, the way he is playing. Maybe on Sunday I will make it a bit more difficult for him.

“He’s the best player in the world for sure and I’m just trying to give him a tough battle.” Agencies

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