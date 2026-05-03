AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia

Suzhou: India marked their return to the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 after a 21-year gap with a 0-2 loss to Australia in a Group B match at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday,

Pamela Conti's Young Tigresses showed resilience and attacking intent throughout the contest, particularly in the second half, against a physically strong Australian side. However, they fell short as a goal by Theodora Mouithys in the 25th minute and an own-goal by Abhista Basnett in the 59th minute put paid to their chances.

India will next face Japan on May 5 at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4 as they continue their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup campaign, carrying forward encouraging signs from their opening outing. IANS

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