Zverev, Sinner Advance to Next Round of US Open

New York: Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4, to wrap up an opening round of the US Open.

Zverev fought off top-notch tennis at times from Tabilo to reach the US Open second round for the ninth time.

Zverev broke to start the match and sprinted through the opening set. Tabilo settled in and held his own in the second, serving first and leading the entire way until the tiebreak. The left-hander even had a set point on Zverev’s racquet at 5-6, Ad-out, after blasting an inside-out forehand crosscourt winner.

But Zverev erased it with a service winner out wide and claimed the tiebreak at his first opportunity. In the third, Zverev broke in the tenth and final game, his third break of the match, US Open reports.

“It wasn't great at times to be very honest, but you know, I'm through, I won in straight sets, that’s the most important thing. There’s a lot to build still, there’s a lot to improve," Zverev said.

Next for Zverev is Brit Jacob Fearnley, who beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Zverev leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Meanwhile World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner registered a comfortable victory over his unseeded opponent, Vit Kopriva, in three straight sets on Tuesday and advanced into the next round.

The men's singles defending champion won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to progress in a cool 1 hour, 39 minutes against his Czech opponent, who was playing in the main draw for his first time, as per Olympics.com. Sinner is attempting to become just the fourth man in history to reach the final of all four majors in the same calendar year. (IANS)

